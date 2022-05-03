Man Remanded In Prison

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2022 .

A local man has been remanded at HM Prison Windmill Hill by the Magistrates’ Court this morning, after allegedly assaulting a woman last Friday (29 April).

Anthony Gilbert, 46, was arrested by Response Team officers last Saturday at 7:30pm, at an address in Glacis Estate.



Following the incident, the victim is alleged to have received a number of injuries and was prevented from leaving the residence.



On leaving the residence, she reported the matter to the police.



Following his arrest, Gilbert was charged on Sunday with False Imprisonment, two counts of Actual Bodily Harm and Theft.



He was then kept in New Mole House until his court appearance this morning.



Gilbert has been remanded in prison until 16 June, when he will appear before the Supreme Court.



