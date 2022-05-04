Man Fined After Drugs Raid

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2022 .

A local man has been fined £1,600 after drugs with a street value of around £4,630 were seized from his home.

John Chidgey, 56, of St Joseph’s Estate, pleaded guilty to Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (almost 300 grams of amphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (26.4 grams of cannabis) and Cultivation of Cannabis Plants (two plants).



He was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning.



His arrest came after Drug Squad detectives and Customs Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) forced entry to execute a Search Warrant at his home just before 10am on Wednesday 8 December last year.



During the search, officers found and seized a plastic-wrapped slab of white powder from beneath a tile within the patio at the rear of the address.



The slab of Amphetamine Sulphate (commonly known as Speed), weighed almost 300 grams and had an estimated street value of £4,500



In addition, several pieces of Cannabis resin (street value of £130) and two Cannabis plants were also located and seized.



If you suspect drug dealing is happening in your neighbourhood, you can contact the Royal Gibraltar Police anonymously on 200 72500 (ask to speak to Drug Squad) or report online at www.police.gi/report/crime





