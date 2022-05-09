RGP Officers Respond To Over 40 Incidents Over Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2022 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police responded to dozens of incidents across the Rock this weekend.

Response Team officers dealt with offences including Common Assault, Actual Bodily Harm, Dangerous Driving and Sexual Assault.



Between Friday and this morning, a total of nine persons were arrested, with officers responding to over 40 incidents.



Here is a brief summary of some of the calls dealt with since Friday.



0700 6 May to 0700 7 May



At 1930, following an emergency call to the police Control Room of a disturbance at a residence in Laguna Estate, uniformed officers attended and arrested a local man, 31, on suspicion of Common Assault, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug and four outstanding warrants for Failing to Pay a Fine issued by the Magistrates’ Court. A local woman, 32, was also arrested on suspicion of Common Assault. An investigation continues.



At 2030, police received a report from a local man, that he was assaulted in the area of Montagu Gardens by a group of males, causing him injuries. Following the report, Response Team officers arrested two local male juveniles, both 17, on suspicion of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. An investigation continues.



0700 7 May to 0700 8 May



At 1845, police received a report that a local man was shouting abuse at members of the public and had assaulted a female in the centre of town. On police arrival, they arrested a local man, 55, on suspicion of Common Assault. An investigation continues.



At 2200, a member of the public reported that he had seen two males on a motorcycle remove property from a parked motorcycle in Laguna Estate. The witness provided the registration of the motorcycle that the two suspects were riding. Police are investigating.



At 0330, a local man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, and Failing to Stop. At around 0325, officers were patrolling Winston Churchill Avenue when they noticed a locally registered motorcycle travelling at speed from Devils Tower Road onto Bayside Road. Officers followed the vehicle to Glacis Road and activated their blue lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued at speed to Evacuation Roundabout and onto Bishop Caruana Road. During the next few minutes, the rider drove against the flow of traffic twice and drove through a red light at speed. He then returned to the area of Bayside Road, where he mounted the pavement, before stopping and giving himself up. An investigation continues.



0700 8 May to 0700 9 May



At 1019, a local man reported that his motorcycle had been stolen. He stated that he had parked the Yamaha Cygnus on Rosia Road close to Jumper’s Restaurant last Saturday (7 May). On returning to it Sunday morning (8 May), it was missing. Police are investigating.



At 1025, a local male juvenile, 16, was arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault. His arrest came following a report from a female during the early hours of this morning (Sunday), that she had been sexually assaulted in the centre of town. An investigation continues.



