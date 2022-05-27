Man Remanded In Prison

Written by YGTV Team on 27 May 2022 .

A local man was remanded in prison this morning by the Magistrates’ Court following allegations of domestic abuse.

Jyl Pozo, 34, of Chilton Court, was arrested yesterday morning by detectives from the Crime and Protective Services Division.



It followed a report that he had assaulted an ex-partner and was threatening violence against her.



He was subsequently charged yesterday for the offences of Common Assault and Putting People in Fear of Violence.



No pleas were entered at court this morning.



Pozo was then remanded at HM Prison Windmill Hill until his next court appearance on Tuesday 31 May.



A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “We’d like to reassure the public that we take reports of domestic violence very seriously.



“If anyone wishes to report an incident of domestic abuse, we urge them to get in contact with us so they can speak to our specialist officers in the Domestic Abuse Team (DAT).”



Anyone affected by domestic abuse can contact DAT on:



- Control Room: 20072500



- Online: www.police.gi/report-online



- Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



- Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014



The spokesperson added: “In case of emergency always call 199. Confidentiality is guaranteed.”