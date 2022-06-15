Local Man Sentenced to 30 months Imprisonment for Drugs Offences

A local man, Angel ISRAEL (29), was today sentenced to 30 months imprisonment by the Supreme Court, after pleading guilty to the offences of Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug and for Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug with Intent to Supply.

On 14 January 2022, and acting on information received, RGP Drug Squad officers, supported by officers from HM Customs Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team, carried out a search warrant at ISRAEL’s home in the Mid Harbour Estate. There they discovered a green plastic bag containing a white powder, suspected of being cocaine. They also discovered a set of digital scales along with plastic wrappers often used in the preparation of drugs for sale.



ISRAEL was arrested and taken to New Mole House where his phone was analysed and found to contain a number of messages linking him to the supply of drugs.



The confiscated drugs were also analysed by the GHA Public Analyst who confirmed that they were cocaine, with a net weight of 64.7 grams. Their approximate street value was around £3,600.



