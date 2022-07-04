Drink Driver Banned For Three Years

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2022 .

A man has been disqualified from driving for three years and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

Joseph Ignacio, 70, of Alameda Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning for Driving Over the Prescribed Limit.



His arrest came after a member of the public called the Police Control Room at 2pm on Wednesday 6 April this year, to report a possible drink-driver in the area of Alameda Estate.



On police arrival, witnesses stated a Honda Civic had veered from side to side and damaged four parked motorcycles on Red Sands Road.



The car then collided with another vehicle, whilst attempting to park on Sandpits Road.



Ignacio then left the scene and returned home, where officers later found and arrested him.



At New Mole House, he blew 55ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35ug.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



