Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2022 .

A drink driver who crashed his motorcycle into Kings Wharf Roundabout has been banned from driving for 15 months and fined £500.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Damien Parkes, 42, of Queensway, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

His arrest came just after 4am on Saturday 9 July this month, when officers saw him riding his motorcycle southbound along Queensway from the area of Campion Park towards the Kings Wharf Roundabout.

On approaching, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the roundabout. Parkes had multiple minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

On speaking to Parkes, officers noticed that he had slurred speech and smelt strongly of alcoholic drink.

He was then breathalysed and gave a reading of 85ug/100ml – the legal limit being 35ug.

He was arrested and later charged to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.





