Local Man Charged With Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2022 .

Yesterday a local man was charged with several drug offences at New Mole House.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Adrian Castellon Jimenez, 23, of Laguna Estate, was arrested at around 9pm on Wednesday 27 April earlier this year.

His arrest came after officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Drug Squad and HM Custom’s Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (Fast) stopped a vehicle, in which he was a passenger, at the Frontier as it entered Gibraltar.

Prior to being searched, Castellon Jimenez disclosed that he was in possession of the Class C drug Ketamine and a small amount of the Class B drug Cannabis.

He was then arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Drug and two counts of Importing a Controlled Drug.

The ketamine has an estimated street value of approximately £490.

On surrendering to his bail today, he was charged with: Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug (Cannabis), Possession of a Controlled Class C Drug (Ketamine), Importing a Controlled Class B Drug (Cannabis Resin) and Importing a Controlled Class C Drug (Ketamine).

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (22 July).





