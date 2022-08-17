Four Juveniles Arrested Following Assault

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2022 .

Four teenagers were arrested this morning on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent after a man was left with a broken leg following an assault last Monday.

Detectives from the RGP’s Crime Division arrested the four males, all aged 16, at several addresses just before 9am today.



Their arrest followed an incident just after 3.30am last Monday, when a member of the public reported to the RGP that they had found an 18-year-old male with multiple injuries in John Mackintosh Square.



According to witnesses, the victim had been attacked by a group of youths who had punched and kicked him, before fleeing the area.



Following the assault, the victim sustained injuries including a fractured femur.



A police investigation was launched by the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department, which identified and arrested four suspects.



All four remain in police custody whilst the investigation continues.



