Man Found Guilty Of Child Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2022 .

A local man was found guilty of a number of child sex offences by the Supreme Court last Friday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nicholas Canepa, 34, was charged with eight counts of Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13 and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

The jury of nine took two and a half hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on all charges.

Puisne Judge Karen Ramagge Prescott ordered a pre-sentencing report and granted bail to Canepa, who will be sentenced in court on Monday 24 October.

In October 2020, a police investigation was launched after the victim’s mother reported the sexual abuse to officers. Canepa was arrested that same month.

The victim was aged between nine and eleven at the time of the Sexual Assault of a Child charges, which took place between 2016 and 2018.

The one count of Sexual Assault of a Child took place in 2020 when the victim was over 13.

Canepa was charged for the nine offences following a thorough investigation by the RGP’s Safeguarding Team.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “A lot of hard work goes into an investigation of this nature and it is gratifying to see that justice has been served for the victim.”





