Man Jailed For Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2022 .

A Danish national has been imprisoned for two years and 6 months after pleading guilty to several drug offences in the Supreme Court yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nicholas CREAGHAN-LAVE, 20, of Eurotowers, pleaded guilty to:

Possession of a Class A Drug (MDMA)

Possession of a Class A Drug (Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Cannabis Resin)

Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A Drug (MDMA)

Possession with Intent to Supply a Class A Drug (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Supply a Class B Drug (Cannabis)

On 9 September 2021, RGP Drug Squad officers, supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and from the HM Customs Flexible Anti Smuggling Team, observed CREAGHAN-LAVE as he met two juveniles who seemed to waiting for him outside the Eurotowers building.

Officers intercepted him and found that he was carrying two pieces of Cannabis Resin weighing 3.95 grams.

He was then escorted to his residence, which officers searched with the assistance of a Specialist Drug Detection Dog Team from HM Customs.

During the search, officers found 516 grams of Cannabis Resin, 24 grams of MDMA and 2.95 grams of Cocaine. Cash to the value of £5,957.40 and Є77.82 was also found, as was drug paraphernalia such as plastic wrappers and digital scales.

An analysis of his mobile phone also supported the assertion that its owner was engaged in the supply of controlled drugs.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, CREAGHAN-LAVE also forfeited the cash, which had been found at his property.





