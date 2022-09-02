Man Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officers

A local man who brandished a 30cm-long machete at officers was sentenced to six months behind bars last Friday. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Just after 8pm on Saturday 14 May this year, Ziade Attou was spotted by Response  Team officers sliding the machete into his waistband at the bus stop opposite Police  Barracks in the Upper Town. 

The 36-year-old then began to walk towards two officers, who instructed him to stand  back, which he ignored. 

He then brandished the machete at officers, who responded by spraying him with  Captor – an incapacitant spray.  

Attou then ran off and during the short foot chase, he swung the machete at one of  the officers. 

He was arrested just over a minute later at the rear of Willis’ House and the weapon  was seized. 

Later that same evening, Attou was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for a medical  examination. On being discharged and escorted back to the police van, he spat in an  officer’s face. 

At the Magistrates’ Court, Attou, of Paradise Ramp, pleaded guilty to all charges and  was sentenced to one month for Assault on Police (spitting) and 24 weeks for  Assault to Prevent Arrest. 

The court requested that both sentences were to run concurrently, meaning they are served at the same time. 

For the other charges that Attou pleaded guilty to, of Obstructing Police and two  further counts of Assault on Police, he received no separate penalty. 

Due to time already served, ATTOU was released from HM Prison last Friday,  having served just over 15 weeks of his 24-week sentence.

Richard Ullger, Commissioner of Police, said: “I’m extremely proud of the way my  officers responded to this incident on the day. The video shows how our officers put  their lives at risk to help keep Gibraltar safe.  

“Carrying weapons like this will not be tolerated on our streets and we will use all the  resources available to bring offenders to justice in a robust manner.”



