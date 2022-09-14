Master of OS 35 Charged With Various Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2022 .

On 31 August, a collision at sea occurred between Motor Vessel OS 35 and Motor Tanker Adam LNG.

Following an extensive investigation by the RGP on behalf of the Port Authority, the Master of Motor Vessel OS 35 Abdelabari KADDURA, a Syrian national (53), has today been charged with the following offences:-



- Conduct Endangering Ships, Structures or Individuals. Contrary to Section 101 E (2) (a) (i) and (ii) of the Merchant Shipping Act



- Conduct Endangering Ships, Structures or Individuals. Contrary to Section 101 E (2) (b) (i) and (ii) of the Merchant Shipping Act



- Convention for Safety of life at Sea. Contrary to Section 101 A (5) of the Merchant Shipping Act



- Risk of collision. Contrary to Regulation 42 (1) of the Gibraltar Merchant Shipping (Distress Signals and Prevention of Collisions at Sea) Regulations



- Failing to Take Appropriate Action to Avoid Collision. Contrary to Regulation 42 (1) of the Gibraltar Merchant Shipping (Distress Signals and Prevention of Collisions at Sea) Regulations



- Damaging a Breeding Site of a Wild Animal of a European Protected Species. Contrary to Section 17 T (d) of the Nature Protection Act



- Damage to Scheduled Monuments or Buildings (Gorham’s Cave). Contrary to Section 14 (1) of the Heritage & Antiquities Act