Two Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2022 .

Two local men who were caught drink driving have been banned from driving by the Magistrates’ Court in two separate cases today.

In the first case, Duncan Grech, 32, of Glacis Estate, was fined £500 and banned from driving for 18 months – after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



Grech was arrested just after 5am yesterday morning (Sunday 2 October), when officers spotted him driving a Seat Ibiza in the area of Waterport Road towards Glacis Road.



Officers noticed that the car did not have its headlights switched on and was swerving into the oncoming lane.



After stopping the car, Grech blew 59ug on the roadside breath test — the legal limit is 35ug.



He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where he blew 61ug on the evidential breath test machine.



In the second case at the Magistrates’ Court today, Nicholas Ramagge, 31, of Flat Bastion Road, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years – after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



His case dates back to just before midnight on Sunday 14 August this year, when officers spotted Ramagge driving a Range Rover on Devils Tower Road towards the Sundial Roundabout.



Officers noted that the car was swerving from side to side and stopped the vehicle. On speaking to Ramagge, the night shift officers noted his breath smelt strongly of alcoholic drink and that his speech was slurred.



After blowing 137ug on the roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station.



He then gave a higher reading of 140ug on the evidential breath test machine – four times the legal limit.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (non-emergencies) or 199 in emergencies.



