Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2022 .

A local man who crashed a vehicle into railings on Winston Churchill Avenue after drink driving was today banned for 22 months.

Leam Mauro, 43, of Beach View Terraces, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit at the Magistrates’ Court this morning and was also fined £1,000.



The incident happened at around 11:40pm on Saturday 23 April this year when Mauro was driving a Mercedes Benz north along Winston Churchill Avenue – and collided with metallic railings on the pavement.



The collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and the railings. On police arrival, Mauro identified himself as the driver of the vehicle.



He was promptly breathalysed and blew 70ug per 100ml – twice the legal limit.



Mauro was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station, where a subsequent urine test later confirmed that he was almost twice the legal drink drive limit.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (non-emergencies) or 199 in emergencies.



