Drink Driver Disqualified for Five Years

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2022 .

A drink driver who blew nearly three times the legal limit has been sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years and disqualified from driving for 60 months.

At the Magistrates’ Court this morning, Damian DALMEDO, 47, of the Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration over the Prescribed Limit.



The incident took place at about 01:10 hours on 30 July 2022 when DALMEDO was observed to be driving along Devils Tower Road without showing the car’s headlights. When officers spoke to the driver, they noticed that his eyes were glazed, his speech was slurred and there was a smell of alcohol coming from the car.



He was then breathalysed and he blew a reading of 100ug – the legal limit being 35ug.



He was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station where he supplied two samples of breath, the lower one giving a reading of 98ug.



DALMEDO has previous convictions for this same offence.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can contact the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 (non-emergencies) or 199 in emergencies.



