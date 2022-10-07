Traffic Officers To Target Undertaking

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2022 .

Officers from the RGP’s Roads Policing Unit will target road users who undertake vehicles next week.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Undertaking is the practice of overtaking a slower moving vehicle on its right hand side (kerb side).

The week-long campaign starts next Monday (10 October) and will see plain-clothes officers use unmarked police vehicles and video surveillance to catch offenders at a number of traffic hotspots across Gibraltar.

Offenders will then be issued with a £300 Fixed Penalty Notice.

Sergeant Daniel Ruffle, who heads the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a massive problem in Gibraltar. Undertaking on the right hand side is inherently dangerous due to the proximity of vehicles, pedestrians and the pavement.

“The majority of road users always check their left hand side mirrors because that’s where they are expecting people to overtake, but they don’t usually check their right hand side mirror. Inevitably, this had led to a couple of Road Traffic Collisions with mopeds recently, where riders have been knocked off their bikes. These ‘undertakers’ thought the other motorist was at fault – when they were not. So this campaign is also about educating road users in Gibraltar.”





