Prince Edward’s Road Crash

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2022 .

At 1020am this morning a member of the public called the police Control Room to report that a vehicle had overturned on Prince Edward’s Road.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

RGP, GFRS, GibElec and a tow truck were dispatched to the area.

Two occupants of the vehicle were taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Two parked cars were also damaged in the incident.

No one else was injured apart from the two occupants of the car.

At 1227pm the road was reopened after the vehicle was removed from the area.

An investigation into the cause of the Road Traffic Collision is ongoing.