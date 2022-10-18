Man To Appear In Court Following Attempted Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2022 .

A local man will be appearing in court tomorrow morning following a number of attempted burglaries.

Michael Martin, 19, of the Upper Town, was this evening charged with one Burglary and four Attempted Burglaries, all of which happened on Monday 17 October.



He was also charged with one count of Obstructing Police. Martin was arrested at Eastern Beach last night by Response Team officers.



He will remain in the custody of the Royal Gibraltar Police until his appearance at the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.



