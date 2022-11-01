Local Man Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Today Graham Southwell, a 61 year old local man of Varyl Begg Estate, was charged with multiple sex offences and will be appearing at Magistrates Court on 2nd November.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

2 x Rape of a child under 13, Contrary to Section 217 of the Crimes Act 2011.

1 x Rape, Contrary to Section 213 Crimes Act 2011. 

4 x Sexual activity with a child Contrary to Section 221 of the Crimes Act  2011. 

4 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13, Contrary to Section 219 of the Crime  Act 2011. 

5 x Causing, encouraging or assisting a child under the age of 13 to engage in  sexual activity, Contrary to Section 220 of the Crimes Act. 

4 x Causing, encouraging or assisting a child to engage in sexual activity, Contrary to Section 222 of the Crimes Act 2011 

 

A Police investigation was instigated by the Royal Gibraltar Police Safeguarding  Team in August 2021, following a report of complex non-recent sexual offences,  dating back to 1990.  

There are multiple victims subject to this investigation, all of whom were children at  the time the offences took place. 

A spokesperson from the Safeguarding Team said: 

“We admire the bravery shown by the victims who have come forward in this  investigation and urge anyone who has any further information to contact the  Safeguarding Team on 20048042.”



