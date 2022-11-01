Local Man Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2022 .

Today Graham Southwell, a 61 year old local man of Varyl Begg Estate, was charged with multiple sex offences and will be appearing at Magistrates Court on 2nd November.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

On 1 November 2022, Graham Southwell, a 61 year old local man of Varyl Begg Estate, was charged with the following offences and will be appearing at Magistrates Court on 2nd November.

2 x Rape of a child under 13, Contrary to Section 217 of the Crimes Act 2011.

1 x Rape, Contrary to Section 213 Crimes Act 2011.

4 x Sexual activity with a child Contrary to Section 221 of the Crimes Act 2011.

4 x Sexual Assault of a child under 13, Contrary to Section 219 of the Crime Act 2011.

5 x Causing, encouraging or assisting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, Contrary to Section 220 of the Crimes Act.

4 x Causing, encouraging or assisting a child to engage in sexual activity, Contrary to Section 222 of the Crimes Act 2011

A Police investigation was instigated by the Royal Gibraltar Police Safeguarding Team in August 2021, following a report of complex non-recent sexual offences, dating back to 1990.

There are multiple victims subject to this investigation, all of whom were children at the time the offences took place.

A spokesperson from the Safeguarding Team said:

“We admire the bravery shown by the victims who have come forward in this investigation and urge anyone who has any further information to contact the Safeguarding Team on 20048042.”





