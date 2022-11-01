Three Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2022 .

Three drivers have been banned for drink driving by the Magistrates’ Court in the past few days.

In the first case heard at court yesterday, Joanne Buckley, 62, of Vineyards, was banned from driving for four years and fined £1,000 after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

Her arrest came just after 12 noon on Sunday 17 of July this year, after she drove a Honda Accord into a motorcyclist on Rosia Road near Jumpers Building.

At the time of the collision, she failed to react and come to a stop, dragging the motorcycle and its rider several metres, causing serious injuries to the rider.

On police arrival, she blew into the roadside breathalyser and gave a reading of 138ug/100ml – almost four times the legal limit, which is 35ug.

Later at New Mole House, she blew 108ug on the evidential breath test machine.

In the second case heard before the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday), Jeremy Milanta, 39, of Scud Hill, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was sentenced to a three-year driving ban and a £600 fine.

His arrest came just after 9:30pm on Monday 29 August this year, when he drove a Audi Q7 into railings on Corral Road.

A member of the public called the RGP Control Room, and on police arrival, officers saw him driving against the flow of traffic in the vehicle, which was extensively damaged.

Officers stopped his car and conducted a roadside breath test, which Milanta failed after blowing 84ug – more than twice the legal limit. After being arrested and taken to New Mole House, he blew 81ug on the evidential breath test machine.

And in the third case heard in the Magistrates’ Court last Friday 28 October, Ethan Lopez, 34, of South Barrack Road, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol

Concentration over Limit and was banned from driving for eight months and fined £500.

He was arrested just after 3am on Saturday 30 July this year, after plain clothes officers spotted him driving a Suzuki Carry at speed whilst swerving along Main Street by Ince’s Hall.

He then shouted belligerently at the officers before driving off at speed up Kings Yard Lane.

Minutes later, he was stopped by the RGP, who noted he smelt strongly of alcoholic drink and that his speech was heavily slurred.

He blew 57ug on the roadside breath test, and 52ug back at New Mole House on the evidential breath test machine.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “We’d like to remind people that drink driving is totally unacceptable.

“Our officers are out every day looking for the tell-tale signs of drink driving, so our advice is don’t risk it, it’s just not worth it.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“You simply cannot combine them with driving. We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.

“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.

“You could help save someone’s life.”