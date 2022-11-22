Drink Driver Banned For 18 Months

A drink driver who lost control of her car before crashing into street furniture has been banned from driving for 18 months.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ringa Raudsepp, 29, an Estonian national who is resident in La Linea, was also sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

She was sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

Raudsepp had been drinking alcohol on a boat in the Small Boats Marina just before 2am on Friday 21 October this year, when she got into her Toyota Yaris and drove to the Frontier.

On route, she lost control of the car outside the Strength Factory Gym on Glacis Road, mounting the kerb and colliding with a lamppost.

Due to the speed she was travelling at, the lamppost was dragged approximately 15 metres before the vehicle collided with plant pots next to the barrier in front of the gym.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle and street furniture.

On police arrival, she was breathalysed and gave a reading of 96ug/100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35ug.

She was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where she later blew 71ug on the evidential breath test machine.





