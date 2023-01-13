Drink Driver Banned From The Roads

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2023 .

A local man has been banned from driving for 15 months and fined £400 after he was arrested for drink driving.

Gabriel Abensur, 48, of Glacis Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



The court heard how, just after 2:20am on Friday 13 May last year, officers in the police Control Room spotted Abensur on CCTV getting into a parked car and driving off towards Governor’s Lane.



Officers had already seen him heavily intoxicated by the Aragon Bar on Bell Lane earlier in the evening.



An RGP patrol vehicle was dispatched from the Control Room, and Abensur was seen to be driving slowly, close to the curb and almost colliding with metal railings on the corner of Governor’s Lane.



The vehicle was pulled over on Secretary’s Lane and on speaking to him, officers noted that his speech was slurred, unclear and that he smelt strongly of alcoholic drink.



He blew 85ug on the roadside breath test (the legal limit is 35 ug) and was arrested and taken to New Mole House.



At the station, Abensur handed over cannabis resin in his possession, before officers found more cannabis in his car, with a total weight of 7.5 grams (street value of £37).



In addition to the driving plan, he pleaded guilty to Possession of the Controlled Drug, for which he received a £200 fine.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



