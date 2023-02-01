Man Jailed for Burglary and Assault on Police

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2023 .

A local man has been sentenced to 14 months behind bars today after pleading guilty to Burglary and Assault on a Police Officer.

In the Supreme Court, Angelo Podesta, 42, of Laguna Estate, received 10 months for the burglary and 4 months for the assault – with the sentences to be served consecutively.



The court heard that at 2:30am on Saturday 24 September last year, Podesta forced entry through the main door of Golden Wings Bar on Waterport Road.



Once inside, he rummaged through the bar area and emptied the till of cash, before leaving.



Around 10 minutes later, he returned and tried to force open a fruit machine with a screwdriver and a spanner – causing substantial damage to the gambling machine.



RGP officers then arrived at the bar and confronted Podesta, who then threw a large spanner and mop bucket at them, with the bucket hitting an officer.



Officers then used incapacitant spray on him, before arresting him for the two offences.



