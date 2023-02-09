Three Drink Drivers Banned

Three drivers have been banned from the roads in the past week, after pleading guilty to drink driving offences in court.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the first case before the courts last Thursday 2 February, Antonio Gaivizo, 45, of Prince Edwards Road, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £400, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over Limit.

The court heard how just after 11:30pm on Sunday 6 March last year, officers had spotted Gaivizo riding his motorcycle at speed through Laguna Estate.

Officers stopped him and noticed that he smelt of alcoholic drink and was slurring his words.

And after jumping off his motorcycle, he threw a small wrapper of cocaine on the floor.

He was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug and of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

He then blew 71ug on a breath test machine up at New Mole House – almost twice the legal limit of 35ug.

For the possession of Cocaine, for which he also pleaded guilty, he was fined £500.

In the second case brought before the Magistrates’ Court last Monday 6 February, Nadine Caruana, 29, of Lynch’s Lane, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £600 after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Limit.

Her arrest came just after midnight on Saturday 21 January last month, when she drove her car into two parked vehicles on Prince Edwards Road, causing extensive damage to them (pictured).

Officers patrolling the area stopped at the incident and after speaking to Caruana, noticed that she smelt strongly of alcoholic drink and was slurring her words.

She then blew 79ug on the roadside breath test and was arrested. She later blew 51ug up at New Mole House Police Station on the Evidential Breath Test Machine.

And in the third case, which was heard in the Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 9 February, Spanish national Alexis Pavon Navas, 21, of Algeciras, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £400, after pleading guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration Above Limit.

The court head that just after 2:20am yesterday (Wednesday 8 February), officers spotted him riding a Honda PCX south along Rosia Road, past New Mole House.

Pavon was leaning backwards and forwards in a concerning manner whilst speaking to his rear passenger.

A police patrol van followed the motorcycle and stopped it close to Parson’s Lodge.

Pavon smelt strongly of alcohol and was slurring his speech, so officers conducted a road side breath test, which gave a reading of 70ug. He was arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he later blew 54ug on the evidential breath test machine.

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.