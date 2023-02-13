Three in Court for Driving Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2023 .

Three people have appeared in court today for Careless Driving and Drink Driving offences.

In the first case before the Magistrates’ Court, Christine Trico, 73, of Europort Avenue, was banned from driving for one month and fined £200 after pleading guilty to Careless Driving.



The court heard how just after 10am on Friday 4 February last year, a local woman had stopped at the zebra crossing on Europort Road with her ten-month-old child in a pram, just opposite Lek Bangkok Restaurant.



She began to cross the road, when Trico approached the crossing on a motorcycle without slowing down and overtaking vehicles that had already stopped at the crossing. As Trico reached the zebra crossing, she failed to stop.



The mother spotted Trico coming towards her and attempted to turn the pram away to avoid contact, but the motorcycle collided with the pram, and dragged it down the road with the child inside. No injuries were sustained to any of the persons involved.



In the second case before the Magistrates’ Court today, Jade Gilbert, 21, of Mid Harbour Estate, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit.



She was fined £400 and banned from driving for nine months.



The court heard that just before 5am last Saturday, officers stopped Gilbert in the Coaling Island Car Park in relation to a traffic matter.



On speaking to her, officers could smell alcohol. A road side breath test then came back positive at 68ug – the legal limit being 35ug. She was then arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station to sober up, before being charged.



In the third case heard before the Magistrates’ Court today, John Carreras, 50, of Devils Tower Road, pleaded guilty to Driving a Motor Vehicle with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit.



The court heard that just before 5pm last Saturday, RGP officers were in the area of Waterport dealing with an unrelated matter, when they were approached by a member of the public, who was concerned about a drunk male in Watergardens.



Offices headed towards the location, where they found a man matching the description given, riding a motorcycle along Waterport Road. Officers followed the vehicle and saw that it was swerving. They then stopped the vehicle at the entrance to Harbour Views Estate.



On speaking to Carreras, officers saw that he was unsteady on his feet and smelt strongly of alcoholic drink. He then blew 93ug on the road side breath test and was arrested. He was then taken to New Mole House and placed in cells to sober up, before he was charged.



Carreras was bailed until 6 March pending a pre-sentence report, with conditions not to drive any mechanically propelled vehicles.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



