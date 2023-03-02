Man Jailed for Child Sex Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2023 .

A local man has been jailed for a total of 102 weeks after being found guilty of 15 counts of Sexual Activity with a Child. The cases are not recent.

James Alman, 69, of Vineyards, was found guilty in October last year on 15 historical counts relating to instances of inappropriately touching and kissing girls who were young teens.



A Sexual Offenders Protection Order has also been put into place for ten years which prohibits Alman from living with girls under the age of 16.



The RGP investigation began in January 2019 when detectives from the RGP Safeguarding Team received the allegation. The suspect was subsequently interviewed and summonsed to court.



Detective Sergeant Jo Ullger of the Safeguarding Team said, ‘There is no place for this type of crime in our community. I am satisfied that the victims and their families finally have closure and I would like to extend my thanks to the officers on the team who worked on this case.’



