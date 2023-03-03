RGP Commendations

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2023 .

Three officers from the RGP’s Marine Section were today presented with Commendations by the Commissioner of Police following their actions in helping to recover £11 million of cannabis.

PC Rob McKnight, PC Dylan Garcia and PC Rob Bingham received their awards in recognition of the professionalism they showed during the high speed chase of a RHIB in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters on Thursday 18 August 2021.



The officers’ actions helped to recover 65 bales of cannabis with a street value of around £11 million. The officers also assisted HM Customs Officers in the detention and safe transportation of four suspects, who were later jailed for over three years.



Photo (l – r): Superintendent Nolan Romero, PC Rob Bingham, PC Dylan Garcia, PC Rob McKnight, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger.