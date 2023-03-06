Man Jailed for Cannabis Importation

Written by YGTV Team on 06 March 2023 .

A Spanish national has received a 3 months’ prison sentence following his arrest by HM Customs for Importation, Possession and Possession with intent to supply 2 Kilos of Cannabis Resin, with a worth of approximately £10,000.

On the 20th January, Customs Officers executing their duties at the Land Frontier’s vehicular channel, stopped and challenged Jose REYES VIZCAYA, 45, of La Linea de la Concepcion, driving a foreign registered vehicle.



Upon examination, Customs Officers noticed a smell of Cannabis coming from within the vehicle. Subsequently, together with the assistance of the Customs drugs dog, a vigorous search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the detection of the Class B drug from within the luggage compartment of the vehicle.



The Collector of Customs wishes to congratulate all the officers involved for their professionalism and their resolve towards keeping controlled drugs off Gibraltar’s streets.



