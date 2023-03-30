Man Jailed Eight Months for Assaulting Woman

A local man who slapped, choked and threatened to kill a woman has been jailed for eight months.

Imad El Haik Massaoud, 33, of Prince Edwards Road, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.



The court heard that at around 3am on Sunday 2 October last year, Massaoud had turned up at the woman’s residence in the South District and appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.



Fearing for her safety, the woman, who was pregnant at the time, ran from her home, but was chased by Massaoud, who dragged her back to the residence.



She shouted for someone to “Call the Police” before Massaoud placed both hands around her neck and began choking her whilst saying: “I’m going to kill you.”



After letting her go, she called the police Control Room from her phone. Officers were then dispatched to the address, but Massaoud heard the woman on the phone and began choking her again before slapping her and pushing his fingers into her face.



Control Room staff were still on the phone line and could hear Massaoud threatening to kill the woman, before the phoneline went dead.



On arrival, officers forced entry through the front door of the residence and physically separated Massaoud from the victim before handcuffing and arresting him.



At the Magistrates’ Court, Massaoud was sentenced to:



- Threats to Kill – Eight Months in Prison



- Common Assault – Three Months in Prison



- Common Assault – Three Months in Prison



- Common Assault – No Separate Penalty



The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning he will serve a total of eight months in HM Prison Windmill Hill.



An RGP spokesman said: “If you are a victim of domestic abuse or you know someone who is, please contact the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team in the strictest of confidence on:



Phone: 20067001



Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Mobile/WhatsApp: 54086014



