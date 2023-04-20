Two Charged Following Violent Incident

Two men have been charged for court following a violent incident in the centre of town Wednesday night.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Callum Gilfillan, 20, of Naval Hospital Road, was this evening charged with Affray, Carrying an Offensive Weapon in a Public Place and Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug. He was remanded in police custody.

Kian Dobinson, 19, of South Pavillion Road, was charged with Affray and was bailed.

A member of the public called the Police Control Room at around 22:22hrs last night, following a fight between two males on Engineer Lane, near Temple Way.

On police arrival, both men had minor injuries and Gilfillan was allegedly found in possession of a Controlled Class A Drug, suspected to be cocaine, and a potato peeler.

Both were taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital for medical treatment to their injuries before being taken to New Mole House.

They will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.





