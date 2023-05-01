Seven In Court Tomorrow After Large Brawl

Seven men will be appearing before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning following a large fight in Ocean Village.

Kyle Connell, 20, Anthony Houghton, 36, Graham Tait, 42, Cameron Bull, 23, Connor Holborn, 24, Sandy Dove, 36, and Samuel Bates, 26, were arrested just after 4am on Saturday morning after police responded to a report of a large group of males fighting outside the Ocean Village Gym.



During the incident, seven RGP officers and one member of the public were injured.



The Response Team officers were required to use captor spray, baton tactics and unarmed defence tactics.



The Royal Gibraltar Police officers were assisted by officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police.



Early on Sunday morning, the men, who are all serving members of the military, were charged as follows:



CONNELL: 2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



HOUGHTON: 2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



1 x Disorderly Whilst Intoxicated



1 x Assault on Police



TAIT: 2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



BULL: 2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



HOLBORN: 2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



DOVE: 2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



1 x Assault on Police



BATES:



2 x Violent Disorder



1 x Resisting/Obstructing Police



The men were bailed from New Mole House with conditions, pending their court appearance on Tuesday.



