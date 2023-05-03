Man Charged Following Large Brawl

Written by YGTV Team on 03 May 2023 .

A man will appear in the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning in relation to a large fight outside a bar last Friday.

Rodui Aitchison, 25, a serving member of the Armed Forces, was arrested at around 11:55am this morning by Response Team officers.



This afternoon at New Mole House Police Station, he was charged with Violent Disorder, Assault on Police and Resisting/Obstructing Police.



RGP officers were called to the incident just before 4am last Friday, after reports of a large group of males fighting outside Bruno’s Bar and Restaurant.



He is now the eighth man to be charged in relation to the brawl, after seven serving members of the military were charged for a number of public order offences last Friday.



During the incident, seven RGP officers and one member of the public were injured.



The RGP, who were assisted by officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police, were required to use captor spray, baton tactics and unarmed defence tactics.



Aitchison was bailed to appear before the Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow morning.