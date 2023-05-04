One-Year Ban for Drink Driver

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2023 .

A local man has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £400 after he was arrested for drink driving this week.

Mohamed Said El Yamlahi, 29, of Lower Castle Road, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over the Prescribed Limit.



The court heard how just after 4am last Tuesday 2 May, officers were patrolling Bayside Road when they spotted a Volkswagen Caddy stopped on the road with its headlights on. When they approached the vehicle, it sped off in the opposite direction.



Officers followed the vehicle, which failed to indicate at the roundabout joining Bayside Road with Glacis Road, before stopping it at the entrance to Laguna Estate.



On speaking to El Yamlahi, officers noticed he had slurred speech and smelt of alcoholic drink. He then blew 44ug on the road-side breath test (the legal limit is 35ug) and was arrested.



At New Mole House, he then blew 50ug on the evidential breath test machine.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



