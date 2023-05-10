Three Drink Drivers Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2023 .

Three drivers have been banned from Gibraltar’s roads in the past two days after pleading guilty to drink driving offences in the Magistrates’ Court.

In court this morning, Jason Bagu, 51, of St Jagos, was fined £600 and banned from driving for 22 weeks, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



His arrest came just before 6pm last night (Tuesday 9 May), when Response Team officers spotted Bagu riding a Honda PCX south on Town Range – carrying a pillion passenger who was not wearing a helmet.



Officers stopped Bagu to deal with the helmet issue, but on speaking to him, noticed that he smelt of alcoholic drink. He then blew 97ug on the road side breath test – the legal limit is 35ug.



And in the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday 9 May), Patrick Dean, 56, of Waterport Terraces, was fined £600 and banned from driving for 17 months, after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.



The court heard that just after 2am last Saturday 6 May, officers were patrolling Queensway when they saw Dean quickly pull over and stop his motorcycle on the other side of the road. Officers went over to speak to Dean and noticed that he had slurred speech and his movements were laboured. A road side breath test then revealed that he was more than twice the legal drink drive limit – at 91ug. He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House.



And also before the courts yesterday, John Kenneth Duo, 36, of the Mid Harbour Estate, was banned from driving after pleading guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit. His disqualification period will be decided by the courts on 25 May.



The court heard how night shift officers were waiting at a traffic light in their patrol van near Regal House just after 1am last Saturday (6 May), when they saw a Honda CRV overtake two vehicles at high speed before driving through a red light at the traffic interchange on Queensway.



Officers caught up with the vehicle at the Petroil forecourt, where the driver, Duo, was stood next to his vehicle. On speaking to him, officers reported that he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he smelt of alcoholic drink. He then blew 83ug on the road side breath test. After being arrested, he then blew a higher reading of 95ug at New Mole House.







An RGP spokesperson, said: “We’d like to remind people that drink driving is totally unacceptable.



“Our officers are out every day looking for the tell-tale signs of drink driving, so our advice is don’t risk it, it’s just not worth it.



“We have a zero-tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



“You simply cannot combine them with driving. We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.



“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



“You could help save someone’s life.”



