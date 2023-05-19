McGrail Released from Bail

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2023 .

The RGP has confirmed that the former Commissoner of Police, Ian McGrail, 57, has been released from police bail regarding Conspiracy to Obtain Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, Contrary to S362 Crimes Act 2011 & Crimes Act 2011.

This was in connection with a serious data breach relating to the Public Inquiry.



However, the RGP can also confirm that the matter remains a “live and active investigation.”



Bail continues in relation to:



Misconduct in Public Office, Contrary to Common Law and Unlawful Obtaining of Personal Data, Contrary to S175 Data Protection Act.