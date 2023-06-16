RGP Arrest Four Men On Suspicion Of Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2023 .

Shortly after 4am this morning, the RGP Control Room received a report to the effect that four men were trying to break into the Senior Citizens’ Club on Town Range.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Officers were immediately dispatched to the area but, as they approached, the four individuals ran off in different directions.

Working off the descriptions given in the report, one man, 23, was quickly detained in the area of Trafalgar Cemetery and a juvenile was then apprehended near Queensway.

Just a few minutes later, two men matching the descriptions given in the report were seen crossing Casemates so officers deployed to the Landport Tunnel where the men, 19 and 18, were stopped and arrested.

Within 30 minutes of the original call being received at New Mole House, all four individuals had been detained and arrested on suspicion of Burglary.

Back at the Senior Citizens’ Club, officers were able to recover a car jack which was wedged into the bars of the windows, and various other tools.

Once the four arrested individuals were at New Mole House, officers searched their possessions and found a phone which did not belong to any of them. As a result, the 18 year-old was further arrested on suspicion of Theft.

