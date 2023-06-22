Dangerous Driver Jailed

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2023 .

In the Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday), a local man was jailed for four weeks after being found guilty of Dangerous Driving.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

James Marrache, 21, of Main Street, was also disqualified from driving for six months.

His sentence follows an incident in the early hours of 5 July 2021 when a report of a Road Traffic Accident on Flat Bastion Road was received by the RGP Control Room. On arrival, officers observed a motorcycle with significant damage lying on the ground. They also saw various scratches to a nearby wall. The rider, James Marrache and his female pillion rider were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A Collision Investigator and a Scenes of Crime Officer concluded that Marrache had been driving at excessive speed when he lost control of the motorcycle.

An RGP spokesman said, ‘This young man has used our roads with a total disregard for the safety of himself and his pillion passenger. We hope that, as a result of the injuries they both received, he will drive more carefully in the future.’



