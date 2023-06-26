Drink Driver Loses His Licence

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2023 .

In the Magistrates’ Court today, a local man who pleaded guilty to Drink Driving was fined and disqualified from driving.

At around 01:45 on Thursday 26 Jan 2023, officers on Waterport Road observed Charles Attard, 70, driving his motorcycle in an erratic manner and at speed. They followed him and activated their vehicle’s blue lights.



Attard stopped his motorcycle as he entered the Varyl Begg estate which is where he lives. The officers quickly formed the opinion that he was under the influence of alcohol because of his loud voice, slurred speech and the fact that he was unsteady on his feet.



Having originally refused to give a roadside breath test, Attard was then arrested and taken to New Mole House where he agreed to take a test on the evidential machine. This gave a reading of 92ug – well over twice the legal limit of 35ug. When searched, Attard was also found to be in possession of small amounts of Class A and Class B Drugs.



Today in the Magistrates’ Court, Attard pleaded guilty to a charge of Driving whilst Under the Influence of Alcohol and was disqualified from driving for a period of 18 months and fined £750. There was no separate penalty for the drugs offences.



