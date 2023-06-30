Man Sentenced for Dangerous Driving

30 June 2023

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning, Stefan Mifsud, 22, of Montagu Gardens, pleaded guilty to a charge of Dangerous Driving. He received a £1,000 fine and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

The court heard that on the evening of Saturday 22April 2023, officers were conducting Operation Drivesafe on Rosia Road when they heard the sound of an approaching motorcycle. This alerted the officers and they were ready with their speed detection device when Mifsud’s motorcycle appeared in view. The device captured it travelling at a speed of 109kph in an area governed by a 50kph limit.



Mifsud was stopped and reported for process.



