Teamwork Leads To Drink Driver Arrest

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2023 .

A local man has been fined £400 and banned from driving for 15 months after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jesse Lee Brocklebank, 26, of Glacis Estate, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over Limit at the Magistrates’ Court today.

The court heard that just after 5am on Saturday 17 June last month, Gibraltar Defence Police officers were patrolling Smith Dorrien Avenue when they spotted a Kia Ceed swerving onto the other side of the road.

The GDP officers switched on their blue lights and stopped the vehicle on Winston Churchill Avenue.

On speaking to the driver, Brocklebank, they noticed that his speech was slurred and that he smelt of alcoholic drink.

The GDP officers requested the help of the Royal Gibraltar Police to conduct a Road Side Breath Test.

On the RGP’s arrival, Brocklebank blew 76ug – over twice the legal limit of 35ug.

He was then arrested by RGP officers and was later charged for the offence.





