Former RGP Officer Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2023 .

A 36-year-old local man was arrested at 7:30 this morning at his residence in the westside of Gibraltar in relation to a number of fraud offences.

The man, a former Royal Gibraltar Police Officer, was arrested on suspicion of:

Forgery

Copying a False Instrument

Using a False Instrument

Using a Copy of a False Instrument

His arrest relates to an alleged fabricated entry in an official police note book at New Mole House.

The fabricated entry supported an allegation against former Commissioner Ian McGrail and another RGP officer regarding an incident in 2015.





