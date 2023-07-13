RGP Officer Arrested

Written by YGTV Team on 13 July 2023 .

A 36-year-old local man was arrested at 3.15pm this afternoon on suspicion of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The man, a serving Royal Gibraltar Police Officer, was arrested whilst at work in one of the Force’s police stations.

His arrest relates to an alleged false statement that was made in November of last year about an incident that occurred in 2015.

This matter is connected to the arrest of a former Royal Gibraltar Police Officer earlier this morning.

The 36-year-old man remains in police custody.






