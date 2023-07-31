Drink Driver Sentenced And Banned

Written by YGTV Team on 31 July 2023 .

A local man has been fined £400 and has been banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence.

Keeton Wilkinson, 21, of Harbour Views, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court today.

The court heard that at around 1:45am on Saturday 3 June this year, Wilkinson was riding a Yamaha Cygnus south on Bayside Road, near to the World Trade Center, when he lost control of his vehicle and fell off. He then picked the vehicle up and pushed it north along the same road.

Meanwhile, night shift officers responding to reports of a possible road traffic collision arrived at the location and observed Wilkinson pushing his vehicle into the car park of Governor’s Meadow School with the engine running.

On speaking to him, they noticed a strong smell of alcoholic drink and that he was unsteady on his feet. He was asked to do a roadside breath test, which he failed after blowing 82ug – the legal limit is 35ug.

He was then arrested and taken to New Mole House, where he was later charged with Driving with Alcohol Concentration Over Limit, after blowing 72ug on the evidential breath test machine.

An RGP spokesman said: “If you see someone who you suspect is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, you can call us in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in an emergency.”