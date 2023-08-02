RGP Witness Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The RGP are appealing for witnesses to a Road Traffic Collision that happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 1 August).

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At around 5.38pm, a member of the public called the RGP Control Room stating that, following an argument in the area of Cathedral Square, a man had driven his car after a motorcyclist northbound on Line Wall Road.

Approximately five minutes later, the chase continued along Devils Tower Road until the motorcyclist fell off and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the suspect car then left the area.

At around 6.13pm, a local man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving.

He later failed a drugs test and was further arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

An RGP spokesman said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who saw the car chasing the motorcyclist.

“If you have any information that may assist our officers, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 and ask to speak to the Duty Sergeant or contact us online at www.police.gi/report-online.”

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.





