RGP Korean Speaker Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The RGP are appealing for the public’s help as they are in need of a Korean/English speaker who can assist with an ongoing investigation at New Mole House Police Station. This is in relation to the oil spill in Gibraltar’s waters yesterday.

This person will be paid for their time.

Anyone who can assist is asked to:

Call the RGP Control Room on (00350) 200 72500

Contact us online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard

Alternatively, you can visit us at New Mole House Police Station and speak to us in person.





