Drink Driver Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2023 .

A local man has been fined £400 and banned from driving for six months after drink driving at the weekend.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Elias Benyoussef, 29, of Tarik Road, pleaded guilty to Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit and was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court this morning (14 August),

The court heard that just after 2:30am last Saturday (12 August), Response Team officers had been looking for Benyoussef regarding another matter, when they stopped him on Winston Churchill Avenue near to Gib Oil Petrol Station, riding a Yamaha motorcycle.

On speaking to him, officers noticed that he was swaying whilst sat on his motorcycle and that his eyes were glazed.

He then failed a roadside breath test by blowing 65ug, when the legal limit is 35ug.

Benyoussef was then arrested and later blew 60ug on the evidential breath test machine at New Mole House, before he was charged for court.





