Man Arrested Following Collision

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2023 .

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of a drug-driving offence following a road traffic collision on Sir Herbert Miles Road early Saturday morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Police attended the incident following a report from a member of the public just after 7am, that a Gibraltar-plated car had crashed close to the old Motorcycle Club by Sandy Bay.

Following the incident, the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst debris and the car was removed from the road. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no persons were injured.

On police arrival, a man, 20, failed a roadside drugs test, which gave a positive indication for cannabis. He was arrested on suspicion of:

Failing to Stop Using a Motor Vehicle without Insurance Driving Under the Influence of Drugs





