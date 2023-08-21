  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Man Arrested Following Collision

Written by YGTV Team on .

A local man has been arrested on suspicion of a drug-driving offence following a  road traffic collision on Sir Herbert Miles Road early Saturday morning. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Police attended the incident following a report from a member of the public just after  7am, that a Gibraltar-plated car had crashed close to the old Motorcycle Club by  Sandy Bay. 

Following the incident, the road was closed in both directions for several hours whilst  debris and the car was removed from the road. No other vehicles were involved in  the incident and no persons were injured. 

On police arrival, a man, 20, failed a roadside drugs test, which gave a positive  indication for cannabis. He was arrested on suspicion of: 

  1. Failing to Stop 
  2. Using a Motor Vehicle without Insurance 
  3. Driving Under the Influence of Drugs 



