Local Motorcyclist Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2023 .

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday), a local man was disqualified from driving and sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to a charge of Driving with Alcohol Concentration above the Limit.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nabil Moukrim, 50, of Waterport Terraces, was disqualified for 24 months.

At around 0145 on Tuesday 18 July, officers observed a motorcyclist riding in the Waterport area with his feet outstretched as if to provide the rider with more balance.

When he manoeuvred his way around a roundabout, he appeared unsteady.

After officers signalled him to stop, they immediately noticed his slurred speech and the smell of alcohol.

Moukrim agreed to take a roadside breath test in which he blew 86ug. As the limit is 35ug, he was arrested and taken to New Mole House when he blew 90ug on the evidential machine.

A police spokesman said,

‘Yet again we wish to stress that motorists are putting themselves and others at risk when taking to the roads after drinking alcohol.

‘We want to stress that alcohol affects everyone differently and even the smallest amount can affect someone’s ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol completely if you intend to drive a car or to ride a motorcycle.’

If anyone has concerns about a person's drink-driving, they can call the RGP in confidence on 20072500 or 199 in an emergency.






