Local Motorcyclist Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on .

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday), a local man was disqualified from driving and sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to a charge of Driving with Alcohol Concentration above the Limit. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Nabil Moukrim, 50, of Waterport Terraces, was disqualified for 24 months. 

At around 0145 on Tuesday 18 July, officers observed a motorcyclist riding in the  Waterport area with his feet outstretched as if to provide the rider with more balance. 

When he manoeuvred his way around a roundabout, he appeared unsteady. 

After officers signalled him to stop, they immediately noticed his slurred speech and  the smell of alcohol. 

Moukrim agreed to take a roadside breath test in which he blew 86ug. As the limit is  35ug, he was arrested and taken to New Mole House when he blew 90ug on the  evidential machine. 

A police spokesman said, 

‘Yet again we wish to stress that motorists are putting themselves and others at risk  when taking to the roads after drinking alcohol. 

‘We want to stress that alcohol affects everyone differently and even the smallest  amount can affect someone’s ability to drive. The only safe option is to avoid alcohol  completely if you intend to drive a car or to ride a motorcycle.’ 

If anyone has concerns about a person’s drink-driving, they can call the RGP in  confidence on 20072500 or 199 in an emergency.



