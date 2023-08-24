Scam Alert
The Royal Gibraltar Police are warning the public about a new online scam regarding a non-existent Christmas Craft Market in Gibraltar.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
The market, allegedly, will take place at 41 Town Range on 25th and 26th November. Details have been posted on Facebook.
Anyone who expresses an interest in having a stall at the market is then asked to confirm their booking with a £40 payment.
An RGP spokesman said: “No such Craft Market has been organised and this is a scam. We advise members of the public not to part with their money.”
At least one person has already lost £40. A police investigation is ongoing.