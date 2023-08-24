  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Scam Alert

The Royal Gibraltar Police are warning the public about a new online scam regarding a non-existent Christmas Craft Market in Gibraltar. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The market, allegedly, will take place at 41 Town Range on 25th and 26th  November. Details have been posted on Facebook. 

Anyone who expresses an interest in having a stall at the market is then asked to  confirm their booking with a £40 payment. 

An RGP spokesman said: “No such Craft Market has been organised and this is a  scam. We advise members of the public not to part with their money.” 

At least one person has already lost £40. A police investigation is ongoing.



